Livestreaming this weekend

The sold-out TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME (TRHOF) annual induction ceremony will be livestreamed on PICKLEJAR from KILGORE’S TEXAS MUSEUM OF BROADCASTING AND COMMUNICATIONS beginning at NOON (CT) on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6th. The event will feature the induction of 20 new broadcast professionals in a two-hour presentation combining video and live acceptance speeches by those being honored. (See the Class of 2021 inductees here.)

The PICKLEJAR+ CHANNEL is available on AMAZON FIRE, APPLETV, ROKU, GOOGLE PLAY, and the PICKLEJAR IOS app.

TRHOF Executive Dir. DOUG HARRIS said. “When we first learned of PICKLEJAR’s revolutionary way of connecting fans and bands ... we were intrigued by its application to our needs. JUDY LAKIN, PICKLEJAR Board Member, was able to connect the dots for us and bring this historic broadcast to life for our inductees and their families and fans."

“We are honored to be part of the celebration of these special TEXAS broadcasters who have impacted so many lives over the years,” said PICKLEJAR CEO JEFF JAMES. “The event is a tribute to the innovation and forward-thinking creativity inspired by those who have carried our industry into the era to make PICKLEJAR a possibility. For that, we are grateful.”

« see more Net News