ABC will air a slate of special programming in preparation for next week's "The 55th Annual CMA Awards." On SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6th and SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7th, “On The Red Carpet: Countdown to the CMA Awards,” will air as a 30-minute special from NASHVILLE. featuring interviews with CMA Awards host LUKE BRYAN and conversations with many of this year’s nominees. In addition, RYAN HURD, MICHAEL RAY and LAINEY WILSON will feature some of their favorite local hot spots in NASHVILLE. KABC/LOS ANGELES entertainment reporter GEORGE PENNACCHIO will host.

“Backstage Pass: Countdown To The CMA Awards” will air on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8th at 9p (CT), The show will feature access to BRYAN, JIMMIE ALLEN, LAUREN ALAINA, LADY A, CARLY PEARCE and KEITH URBAN as they return to the road. The show is structured as "one week in the life of Country music" as cameras follow these artists through 24 cities over the course of seven days.

Finally, the network will stream a red carpet special on awards show day, WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th, from 5:30-7p (CT) on ABC NEWS LIVE. ALLEN, PENNACCHIO and "Good Morning AMERICA's" LARA SPENCER will host.

"The 55th Annual CMA Awards" will air live on ABC from NASHVILLE'S BRIDGESTONE ARENA immediately following the red carpet show.

