Wendy & Bo

CUMULUS KATC (CAT COUNTRY 95.1)/COLORADO SPRINGS PD/morning host BO JAXON and co-host WENDY LaBREE teamed up with local business ADAM & SON AUTO REPAIR AND SERVICE to help a listener in need get a new vehicle.

IVY, a single mother of three, reached out to WENDY and BO in desperation, sharing her story of struggling financially, and having particular difficulty affording a vehicle after her husband left the family five years ago. IVY said that she and the children had been using UBER and LYFT to get to events such as the kids' sports practices.

IVY was told to visit ADAM & SON, where WENDY and BO met her for the surprise. Thanks to shop's "Stranded Motorist Fund," in partnership with KATC, the owners were able to surprise IVY with a car for her and her family, which can be seen here.

ADAM & SON is accepting donations via VENMO (@AdamAndSon) for its "Stranded Motorist Fund" to help people in need like IVY.

