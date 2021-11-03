-
WPLW (Pulse FM), WBBB/Raleigh-Durham, NC, Seek Promotions Director
by Roy Trakin
CURTIS MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WPLW (PULSE-FM) and Top 40 WBBB/RALEIGH-DURHAM, NC are seeking Promotion Directors.
Ideal candidate will have strong organizational and people skills along with great social media skills. Applicants should be enthusiastic with a can-do attitude.
The individual will be involved in brainstorming to develop and execute promotions for the stations to continue the evolution of their brands as market leaders .
Qualifications
• Valid driver’s license and insurability.
• Ability to work in a high-energy, fast-paced environment.
• Ability to maintain a positive and cooperative rapport with staff, management, and clients.
• Willingness to participate in learning and growth opportunities within and outside the company.
• Project an appropriate professional appearance and demeanor.
• Ability to function in a team environment.
• Ability to work a flexible schedule.
• Proficient in MICROSOFT OFFICE and GOOGLE WORKSPACE.
Please email all info to mjohnson@curtismedia.com.