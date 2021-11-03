Curtis Media Group: Looking For Help In Raleigh-Durham

CURTIS MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WPLW (PULSE-FM) and Top 40 WBBB/RALEIGH-DURHAM, NC are seeking Promotion Directors.

Ideal candidate will have strong organizational and people skills along with great social media skills. Applicants should be enthusiastic with a can-do attitude.

The individual will be involved in brainstorming to develop and execute promotions for the stations to continue the evolution of their brands as market leaders .

Qualifications

• Valid driver’s license and insurability.

• Ability to work in a high-energy, fast-paced environment.

• Ability to maintain a positive and cooperative rapport with staff, management, and clients.

• Willingness to participate in learning and growth opportunities within and outside the company.

• Project an appropriate professional appearance and demeanor.

• Ability to function in a team environment.

• Ability to work a flexible schedule.

• Proficient in MICROSOFT OFFICE and GOOGLE WORKSPACE.

Please email all info to mjohnson@curtismedia.com.





