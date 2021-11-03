Midday Jock Erika Jay

STEEL CITY MEDIA Hot AC WLTJ (Q92.9 FM)/PITTSBURGH held its 2nd Annual TOSS OUR TOPS event to help raise awareness and donations for a PITTSBURGH based breast cancer awareness foundation, YOUNG WOMEN’S BREAST CANCER AWARENESS FOUNDATION.

Listeners headed to the station parking lot, where one of the Q personalities tossed either a pink or black t-shirt directly into their car. For every t-shirt tossed, $1 was donated to the foundation. Over $1500 was raised during the month of OCTOBER and in addition to the shirt, each listener also received a goodie bag.

WLTJ PD (and melanoma cancer survivor) ZAK SZABO said, “Cancer is one of the most important health problems we face. Supporting and raising money for a local breast cancer foundation is a small part of what we can do to help. And doing it in a fun way helps bring attention to the charity and cause – plus what an easy way for listeners to help!”

