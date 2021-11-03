Nic & Mom

Condolences to HALL COMMUNICATIONS Country WPCV (97 COUNTRY)/LAKELAND, FL midday personality NIC ALLEN on the death of his mother, BERNICE HART at age 91.

"She was a fighter until the end," writes NIC. "I thank her for being there for me, supporting my decisions either right or wrong, giving me the tools to survive in this world and for being the best Nana to my children. She lived her life on her terms."

Send condolences here.













