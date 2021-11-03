Baby Bourque

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS Project Mgr./Associate Dir., Brand Marketing & Strategic Partnerships ASHLEY BOURQUE and her husband, WESLEY BOURQUE, who welcomed their second child on TUESDAY (11/2). Daughter ZOE JAMES was born at home, joining the family that includes two-year-old big brother DAX.

ASHLEY shared on FACEBOOK that the new arrival “is the calmest, snuggliest, most beautiful baby, and is the perfect addition to our family. DAX loves his baby sister already and I can’t wait to watch them grow up together. Feeling extremely thankful for a perfectly healthy baby, my body for allowing me to carry and birth her on my own terms, a fantastic team to help me through it, and the most supportive husband. It’s definitely going to be a wild ride, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Welcome to the world, ZOE. You are so loved.”

Congratulate her here.





