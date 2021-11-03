Murphy

WITHERS BROADCASTING Alternative WVZA (ALT2K 92.7)/MARION-CARBONDALE, IL PD/morning co-host GAVIN MURPHY has exited to RIVER RADIO GROUP/CARTERVILLE, IL to become Creative Services Director for the cluster – Classic Hits WUEZ (MAGIC 95.1), Top 40/Mainstream WCIL, New Country WOOZ (Z100), Sports WXLT (103.5 ESPN), and News WJPF-A.

MURPHY had also served as Associate OM/Production Director for WITHERS BROADCASTING Country WDDD (107.3 W3D), Classic Country WHET (US 97.7), Rock WTAO (ROCK 105), and Sports WFRX-A-W238CQ (95.5 THE FAN).

