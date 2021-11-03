John Gorman

Former WMMS/CLEVELAND PD JOHN GORMAN is auctioning off over 50-plus years of rock memorabilia in an auction that is closing on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6th at MIDNIGHT (ET).

GORMAN told ALL ACCESS, "Most of this collection has traveled with me through seven homes, a dozen offices, and three states. Over the years, I leased some of the collection to the "Rock and Roll Hall of Fame" for special theme exhibits. I’ve treasured and displayed this memorabilia for most of my adult life, but for the last couple of years I felt it was time to part with and allow my collection to be shared with those who will treasure them in the way I have - and own a piece of CLEVELAND rock and roll history."

GORMAN's collection from the late '60s to the 2000’s includes gold and platinum albums from THE BEATLES, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, BOSTON, JOURNEY, GUNS N' ROSES, QUEEN, DAVID BOWIE, THE POLICE, BAD COMPANY and dozens more. There are also collectables from the ROLLING STONES, FLEETWOOD MAC, U2, HEART, NEIL YOUNG, and others, along with tour jackets from the J. GEILS BAND, STEVIE NICKS, L.A. GUNS, and an autographed leather motorcycle jacket signed by the band’s 1991 line-up.

Additionally, GORMAN's collection includes lots of WMMS "Buzzard" collectables, including staff jackets from 1975 and 1978 (10th anniversary) and the "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame", including its groundbreaking and opening.

GORMAN added, "I am hoping that most, if not all, stays in the states where most will appreciate the historical value. Like ROD STEWART once sang about pictures...'every piece of memorabilia tells a story.' Interesting ones, too."

The complete list is online now and available for auction here.

« see more Net News