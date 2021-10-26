LIZZO (Photo: Business Wire)

ATLANTIC RECORD's 3X Grammy-winning performer, LIZZO, will headline the next AMERICAN EXPRESS - UNSTAGED on DECEMBER 4 at 9PM (ET) in MIAMI (venue to be revealed at a later date). It's the final event in the series for 2021. The show will also be livestreamed on the LIVEnow streaming platform for cardmembers and fans and be available to watch on demand for 48 hours.

A statement from the singer said, "Performing is one of the most realistic interactions of love that I get to experience with fans and to be able to close out this year with a special live American Express UNSTAGED performance for my fans all around the world is truly incredible. Connecting authentically with my audience matters to me and I can’t wait for them to see what we have planned for this amazing performance."

Go here for ticket information and to learn more.

