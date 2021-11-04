Posts Q3 Numbers

CUMULUS MEDIA has released its operating results for the nine months ended SEPTEMBER 30, 2021. The company saw total revenue up 21% year-over-year with digital revenue up 67% year-over-year.

CUMULUS MEDIA Pres. and CEO MARY G. BERNER said, "Our third quarter results exceeded expectations across the board, despite the ongoing impacts of COVID-19. This performance is yet another strong example of the continuing success of our evolution from a one-dimensional radio company to a multi-dimensional, audio-first media company. We see significant and continued upside potential and multiple drivers of shareholder value, which include additional radio market recovery, several fast-growing digital business lines, attractive free cash flow conversion, a strong balance sheet and liquidity profile, and substantial optionality regarding future capital allocation."

