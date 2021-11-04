Serbin And Gobalakrishna

WARNER MUSIC GROUP has named CHRIS GOBALAKRISHNA and JONATHAN SERBIN as Co-Presidents of WARNER MUSIC ASIA. They'll be based in HONG KONG and report to WARNER MUSIC GROUP Pres., International, Recorded Music SIMON ROBSON.

GOBALAKRISHNA commented, "I’m honoured to be working with JONATHAN to lead our Asian operations. ASIA is such a dynamic region, with dramatic growth prospects, which is also driving the latest tech developments in music streaming and the wider ecosystem. We need to continue to innovate to ensure that WARNER MUSIC is the first choice for artists with global aspirations."

SERBIN added, "CHRIS and I are determined to give a launch pad to all the amazing artists emerging from all corners of ASIA, so they can take their rightful place on the global stage. From hip-hop to dance, rock to pop, Asian artists are redefining genres and connecting with audiences like never before. The wider world is waking up to the huge level of talent in this region and the next few years will see Asian artists becoming increasingly influential and successful on the world stage. We want WARNER MUSIC to be leading this revolution."

ROBSON said, "CHRIS and JONATHAN are hugely talented and experienced execs who’ve already been very impactful at WARNER MUSIC ASIA." ROBSON continued saying, "Their skills complement each other perfectly and make for a formidable partnership, which will be hugely beneficial to growing the success of WARNER MUSIC’s domestic and international artists in ASIA and beyond."

