ALPHA MEDIA Hot AC WHBC (MIX 94.1)/CANTON, OH Content Dir./afternoon host JAVA JOEL MURPHY has added his first CALIFORNIA voicetracking station. MURPHY is now set for two weekend shifts on ALPHA MEDIA Classic Hits KBAY (94.5 BAY FM)/SAN JOSE, CA.

MURPHY also does a shift at MARTZ Classic Hits WSNN (B99.3)/POTSDAM, NY.

