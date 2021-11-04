Four time GRAMMY winner ANDERSON .PAAK has launched his new label, APESHIT INC., in collaboration with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP. .PAAK, a member of SOUL SONIC with BRUNO MARS, is a musician, songwriter, singer, producer and director and now can add "label head" to resume.

.PAAK commented, "I wanted to start a label that sets fire to a new generation of artists, who can play while performing. This label is going to be about passion, about feeling, about honesty. It’s about respect for the culture and art and it’s about heart."

.PAAK added about the label's name, "APE stands for ANDERSON .PAAK EMPIRE. And, well, we on some other shit out here in this music business jungle, so APESHIT!"

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP Chairman & CEO SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE said, "UMG has always strived to be a home for music's best creators, innovators, disrupters and entrepreneurs, and one that operates globally to help artists expand their creative and commercial opportunities. ANDERSON .PAAK has consistently created award-winning, culture shifting music and we are truly excited to work together to bring his bold and infectious vision for this new label to life."

APESHIT INC. will be based in LOS ANGELES.

« see more Net News