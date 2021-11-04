Building A Girl Group

HYBE and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) have kicked off their joint venture with the launching of the HYBE X GEFFEN GLOBAL GIRL GROUP AUDITION. Under their alliance, these two companies plan to launch a global, diverse, and multi-talented girl pop group made up of artists around the world looking to be the next global superstar.

The collaboration between HYBE and UMG is the first time a U.S. record label and a K-pop entertainment company have united to combine their skills in artist discovery and development, and music production to assemble, develop, and introduce a group from the ground up. HYBE and UMG will team to emphasize artist development through components such as music and performance training as well as life skills training, including mental wellness and music business and financial literacy.

This also represents the first time a U.S.-based pop girl group will be created and modeled based on the K-pop training and development system—a full production that combines everything from music, performance, fashion, music videos, and communications with fans. Preparation will take place in LOS ANGELES, where the pop girl group will also debut.

The new girl group's music will be released under the forthcoming joint venture label created by HYBE, the team behind the GRAMMY-nominated group BTS. The joint venture label will partner with UMG's GEFFEN RECORDS.

You can see more at the official audition website.

