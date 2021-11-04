New Affiliate Named

VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER has a new affiliate station in STONY CREEK Classic Rock WNSX (STAR 97.7)/BANGOR, ME.

STONY CREEK GM and morning host PAUL DUPUIS commented, "Solid radio news anchors are very hard to find in today’s radio landscape. VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER is an excellent option for stations who want to continue delivering local news. It was very easy setting everything up…from connecting with our assigned news anchor, to the technical requirements, it went very smoothly. Their news anchors are willing to quickly learn the unique, local information that’s relevant and important to our listening audience."

DUPUIS continued, "VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER anchors work very well with our existing news team and deliver a product that’s top notch. We are very pleased."

VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER CEO JOEL DEARING added, "PAUL DUPUIS and his team are really getting it done in the ELLSWORTH market. We are excited to be a part of their local news efforts."

