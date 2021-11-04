Now Available

BENZTOWN has rolled out its "CHRISTMAS IN A BOX" holiday imaging and programming library to help stations jingle their bells this holiday season. BENZTOWN has also made available to stations, 50 free CHRISTMAS audio elements.

"CHRISTMAS IN A BOX" is market-exclusive and includes over 5,000 tracks of CHRISTMAS audio, including "BEHIND THE SONG" vignettes for the most popular CHRISTMAS songs.

"CHRISTMAS IN A BOX" is offered to stations for free with a BENZTOWN library subscription.

Additionally, BENZTOWN has 50 free CHRISTMAS audio elements including sound design FX and SFX, drones/pads, holiday listener drops and some SANTA audio.

To get the "CHRISTMAS IN A BOX" library with a BENZTOWN library subscription, reach out to BENZTOWN's MASA PATTERSON at mp@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

You can find the 50 free CHRISTMAS audio imaging elements here.

