Benztown Unwraps 'Christmas in A Box'
November 4, 2021
BENZTOWN has rolled out its "CHRISTMAS IN A BOX" holiday imaging and programming library to help stations jingle their bells this holiday season. BENZTOWN has also made available to stations, 50 free CHRISTMAS audio elements.
"CHRISTMAS IN A BOX" is market-exclusive and includes over 5,000 tracks of CHRISTMAS audio, including "BEHIND THE SONG" vignettes for the most popular CHRISTMAS songs.
"CHRISTMAS IN A BOX" is offered to stations for free with a BENZTOWN library subscription.
Additionally, BENZTOWN has 50 free CHRISTMAS audio elements including sound design FX and SFX, drones/pads, holiday listener drops and some SANTA audio.
To get the "CHRISTMAS IN A BOX" library with a BENZTOWN library subscription, reach out to BENZTOWN's MASA PATTERSON at mp@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.
You can find the 50 free CHRISTMAS audio imaging elements here.