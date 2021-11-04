Kathy and Chris Lash (Photo: GoFundMe)

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to WHIPLASH RADIO owner CHRIS LASH, who has been hospitalized in NASHVILLE for nearly three weeks due to a spreading internal infection. LASH's company owns Classic Country KDDD (BIG COUNTRY 95.3/96.5) and Classic Rock KDDD-A (103.5 THE BUZZARD)/DUMAS-AMARILLO, TX, and launched a TEXAS Red Dirt music video channel, STARS OVER TEXAS, in JULY (NET NEWS 6/25).

His wife, KATHY, started a GO FUND ME page to aid the family during this unexpected time. She shared on the page that her husband "got admitted from the ER on OCTOBER 16th for an infection on his foot that turned septic. It spread to the bloodstream and has taken over his body. We are not sure of the outcome at this time. There is fluid building up daily on his lungs. He is on the highest level of oxygen (65L), and could be placed on a ventilator soon."

KATHY encourages radio friends and family to share the page. To donate, click here.

Send get well wishes to LASH here.

