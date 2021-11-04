July 16-17, 2022

The fourth edition of LOLLAPALOOZA PARIS will be headlined by PEARL JAM, IMAGINE DRAGONS, A$AP ROCKY and DAVID GUETTA on JULY 16-17, 2022 at HIPPODROME DE LONGCHAMP. More than 50 artists will perform on four stages, including MEGAN THEE STALLION, ANITTA, JACK HARLOW, MÅNESKIN, ILLENIUM, TURNSTILE, PHOEBE BRIDGERS and many more.

The annual festival originated in CHICAGO in 2005 and has expanded to countries including CHILE, ARGENTINA, BRAZIL, GERMANY, SWEDEN and FRANCE. LOLLAPALOOZA PARIS is produced by PERRY FARRELL, WILLIAM MORRIS ENDEAVOR ENTERTAINMENT, C3 PRESENTS and LIVE NATION FRANCE. Tickets are on sale now at www.LollaParis.com. Find the complete lineup below.

« see more Net News