Sunny For The Holidays

iHEARTMEDIA AC KSNE (SUNNY 106.5)/LAS VEGAS rang in the holiday season this morning (11/4), rolling out the sounds of the season.Featured artists include MARIAH CAREY, MICHAEL BUBLÉ, ELVIS PRESLEY, and plenty more all-time favorites.

Air staffers AJ & JOANNA (mornings), ANGELA CORTEZ (middays) and CHRIS DAVIS (afternoons) will be doing the honors.

iHEARTMEDIA/LAS VEGAS SVPP TONY MATTEO marked the occasion by saying,“We’re as proud as ever to be the station people in LAS VEGAS turn to for the CHRISTMAS songs that help them celebrate the season.”

