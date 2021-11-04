New 'Half Time' Station

PANDORA, after seeing a huge fan response to DR. DRE, EMINEM, SNOOP DOGG, MARY J. BLIGE and KENDRICK LAMAR being added to halftime of the "Big Game" (NET NEWS 9/30), PANDORA has added a new station, "HALF TIME RADIO".

Nearly 200,000 PANDORA listeners have added stations by DR. DRE, EMINEM SNOOP DOGG, MARY J. BLIGE and KENDRICK LAMAR, and those artists have also gained more than 2 million 'thumbs up' on PANDORA since they were named on 9/30.

