Indie sensation TEN TONNES shares a brand-new EP SO LONG, via SILVER HEAT RECORDS, and on it, the new single "Go." It's the follow up to "Everything You Got." TEN TONNES has experience collaborating with contemporaries, including THE BLACK KEYS’ DAN AUERBACH and ex-MACCABEES guitarist HUGO WHITE and it certainly shines through in his latest work, with its infectious qualities leaving him primed for festival main stages everywhere. Does "Go" live up to the hype? Find out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

