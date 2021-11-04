ABBA Radio November 5th - December 4th

SIRIUSXM and ABBA will debut ABBA RADIO on channel 54 and the SXM App, on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5th. The limited-run channel will celebrate the release of the Swedish quartet’s first new studio album in 40 years, VOYAGE, also out NOVEMBER 5th via CAPITOL RECORDS. The channel will be available via satellite on channel 54 through NOVEMBER 14th, and on the SXM App through DECEMBER 4th.

ABBA RADIO will feature classic favorites from the group’s early career through their new songs from today. BJÖRN and BENNY will share insights on the new album, song by song, give a glimpse into their upcoming live stage show, and share memories of the band’s early years and their work before ABBA. Additionally, listeners can expect to hear solo work from members of the group and cover versions of their most well-known hits.

Pres. and CCO/SIRIUSXM SCOTT GREENSTEIN said, “With the help of BJÖRN and BENNY, we are able to take some of the world’s most enduring music and bring it to life again in one place for ABBA’s legion of fans. ABBA’s exuberant and iconic sound has inspired generations of pop music lovers around the world, and on this special channel we give listeners access to that rich catalog as well as celebrate their much anticipated new studio album.”

In a joint statement, the band added, “It’s been a while since we made music together. Almost 40 years, actually. We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we’ve decided it’s time to end it. They say it’s foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we’ve recorded a follow-up to THE VISITORS. To tell the truth, the main inspiration to record again comes from our involvement in creating the strangest and most spectacular concert you could ever dream of. We’re going to be able to sit back in an audience and watch our digital selves perform our songs on a stage in a custom-built arena in LONDON next spring. Weird and wonderful! To all of you who have patiently followed us in some way or another these past decades: Thank you for waiting -it’s time for a new journey to begin.”

