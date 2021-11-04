Richie's New Deal (Photo: Dennis Leupold)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) has signed LIONEL RICHIE to an exclusive, global publishing agreement. The deal includes all songs written throughout his solo career.

That list of music includes "Hello,” “Lady,” "Dancing on the Ceiling," "All Night Long," Penny Lover,” Truly,” “Say You, Say Me,” “Ballerina Girl," “We Are the World" which he co-wrote, and many others.

RICHIE said, “Having partnered with UNIVERSAL MUSIC as a recording artist for almost my entire career, joining the UMPG family as a songwriter feels like coming home. With their outstanding global team, I know my songs are in the best hands and I’m excited for what we can accomplish together.”

UMPG Chair./CEO JODY GERSON added, “I am thrilled that LIONEL RICHIE has chosen UMPG to take care of his song catalogue. I have known LIONEL personally for years and have always wanted to be his publisher. I am so happy the day has finally come. We will be the best publisher LIONEL has ever had. My teams around the world couldn’t be more excited to work with his illustrious catalogue of hits spanning many, many decades.”

