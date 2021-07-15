2021 Jane Ortner Education Award

The GRAMMY MUSEUM has awarded BENNETT VANOUDENALLEN of MOUNT NOTRE DAME HIGH SCHOOL in CINCINNATI as the recipient of the 2021 JANE ORTNER EDUCATION AWARD. The award honors K-12 academic teachers who use music in the classroom as a powerful educational tool. The Award celebrates educators who integrate music into virtually all aspects of the classroom experience, not only academic subjects that include English, social studies, math, science, and foreign language instruction, but also foster creativity, self-confidence and the critically important social skills of cooperation and respect.

Pres./GRAMMY MUSEUM MICHAEL STICKA said, "Our JANE ORTNER EDUCATION AWARD highlights the importance of innovative educators using music in the classroom. We are thrilled that this year's honoree is BENNETT VANOUDENALLEN, a teacher who has proven his devotion to creating a positive influence in his classroom through the power of music with his one-of-a-kind lesson plans."

VANOUDENALLEN added, "I am honored to receive the GRAMMY MUSEUM's JANE ORTNER EDUCATION AWARD. I love guiding students through the deconstruction of music, specifically my personal passion – the banjo's – current stereotypes, in order to build a deeper understanding of all the complex and blended elements that lead us to the depth of variety that music offers today. The JANE ORTNER AWARD is a meaningful acknowledgment and true celebration of the importance of music to education and our shared history."





