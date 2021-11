New ACM Board of Directors named for 2021-2022

THE ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has announced its newly-elected Board of Directors for the 2021-2022 term, joining its previously announced officers (NET NEWS 8/12). Each director serves a staggered, two-year term.

“We are honored to usher in the upcoming term by welcoming our newly elected Board of Directors who have graciously agreed to serve the ACADEMY through what is sure to be a pivotal year,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “As we prepare for 2022 and our awards show’s historic move to AMAZON PRIME VIDEO, we remain grateful for the guidance these well-respected professionals will provide to ensure the ACADEMY’s success well into the future.”

Newly elected members of the Board of Directors include:

CHUCK AINLAY

ENZO DE VINCENZO, 377 MANAGEMENT

KERRI EDWARDS, KP ENTERTAINMENT

CHRIS KAPPY, MAKE WAKE ARTISTS

BEVERLY KEEL, MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY

KATIE McCARTNEY, MONUMENT RECORDS

MIKE MOLINAR, BIG MACHINE MUSIC

ANNIE ORTMEIER, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE

TJ OSBORNE, BROTHERS OSBORNE

KEVIN REAM, CHEATHAM STREET WAREHOUSE

KEN ROBOLD, SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE

FRANK ROGERS

TROY VOLLHOFFER, PREMIER GLOBAL PRODUCTION

DEREK WELLS





Newly appointed director-at-large members of the Board of Directors include:

SCOTT BAILEY, OPRY ENTERTAINMENT

RANDY BERNARD, BOB DOYLE & ASSOCIATES

RAC CLARK, LION’S HEART ENTERTAINMENT

GEORGE COURI, TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT

CRYSTAL DISHMON, SHOEKEEPER MANAGEMENT

RUSTY GASTON, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE

WILL HITCHCOCK, MORRIS HIGHAM MANAGEMENT

ANDREW KAUTZ, BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP

BEN KLINE, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE

JEFF KRONES, CAA

CRIS LACY, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE

BETH LAIRD, CREATIVE NATION

DANIEL MILLER, FUSION MUSIC

TREE PAINE, PREMIUM PR

CHRIS PARR, MAVERICK

RYAN REDINGTON, AMAZON MUSIC

SHANNON SANDERS, BMI

BRITTANY SCHAFFER, SPOTIFY

