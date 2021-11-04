New Management Division

FADER LABEL has now officially launched its new Management Division. The artists on the new FADER MANAGEMENT roster are SHALLOU, JAMES IVY, DEL WATER GAP and MCAMP. The goal for this next level of FADER is to be creative, innovative, and supportive on a day-to-day basis in a hands-on way that can only lead to massive waves within the industry for artists.

FADER co-founder JON COHEN said, “FADER MANAGEMENT is a natural evolution of the artist development we offer through all of the services CORNERSTONE and FADER provide. Management enables us to use the infrastructure across our companies to play a bigger role in helping artists build and execute the right strategy and develop incredible creative."

COHEN's co-founder JON STONE added, “The FADER has always been about the 'creator first' in music, film, live events, podcasts and collaborations. Now with our management division, we’re able to truly partner with best-in-class musicians to create their visions and inspire audiences worldwide.”

FADER's GM CARSON OBERG added, "About 3 years ago I sat in JON's office talking to him about how I would love to branch off the label to restart FADER MANAGEMENT with him. Fast forward 3 years and we have been able to bring in 3 artists that we believe are true trailblazers in a crowded industry. FADER has been at the forefront of developing stories and artists. FADER MANAGEMENT allows us to tell an artists' story from every avenue of their business. This is just the beginning for FADER MANAGEMENT as we are actively expanding and looking for new managers to partner with to expand our roster."





« back to Net News