CUMULUS MEDIA Country KUBL (K-BULL 93)/SALT LAKE CITY has completed its lineup for “BULL BASH 21,” taking place on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14th. SCOTTY McCREERY, JOE NICHOLS, JIMMIE ALLEN, WALKER HAYES, NATE BARNES, TENILLE ARTS and PRISCILLA BLOCK will perform at the annual event.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit ST. JUDE CHILDREN’s RESEARCH HOSPITAL. KUBL PD TRAVIS MOON took to FACEBOOK to make it official, writing, "The lineup is SET! Welcome SCOTTY McCREERY to BULL BASH! #bullbashutah.”

« see more Net News