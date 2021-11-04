Kenny Jay

Veteran Country programmer KENNY JAY has joined consulting company ALBRIGHT & O’MALLEY & BRENNER as a VP/Consulting Partner, effective immediately.

JAY has programmed a variety of Country stations from small to large market over the past 20 years, and later served as Dir./National Promotion at BIG LOUD RECORDS until his position was eliminated in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/22). Before his time at the label, he served as (then) ENTERCOM Country WUSN (US99)/CHICAGO and Country KMNB (102.9 THE WOLF)/MINNEAPOLIS PD. Previous programming jobs in his 23-year radio career include Country KMPS/SEATTLE and its successor, AC KSWD, as well as WUBB/SAVANNAH, GA and WWQM/MADISON, WI.

"When your TWITTER handle is @KENNYJAYradio, that says it all and explains why we’re so thrilled to add a 'K' and a 'J' to A&O&B,” said Chairman Emeritus JAYE ALBRIGHT. “He’s gone from being a client of the company in his formative years, to making things happen for major radio stations and group owners. Plus, he has worked on the music side at the highest level. KENNY gets the culture of client-driven success that built our company from the start and, yet, brings new ideas, perspectives and talents that will add much more to the services our clients have come to expect.”

“Battle-tested doesn't begin to describe KENNY JAY,” said founding partner MIKE O’MALLEY. “His successes as a programmer spans all sized markets, from LACROSSE, WI, to SEATTLE and CHICAGO. He's a great thinker, strategist, organizer and coach, as well as a fount of creative ideas. It's impossible to spend any time with KENNY JAY and not come away smarter and more inspired. I am thrilled to work alongside him and know our partner stations will reap enormous benefits from his presence at A&O&B.”

“Adding KENNY JAY to the A&O&B team is a no brainer,” added partner BECKY BRENNER. “His passion for content creation, knowledge of brand building and success with talent development are contagious. This man knows what it takes to create a winning radio station.”

“Having been a client, I know first-hand how passionate this team is about the Country format and the work they do for their stations,” said JAY. "I’m grateful to JAYE, MIKE and BECKY for the opportunity to contribute to the success of their clients!”

