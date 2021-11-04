Farra & Buchanan

DAVE FARRA, of AUDACY Alternative KXTE (ALT 107.5) and the syndicated DAVE AND MAHONEY MORNING SHOW and CHET BUCHANAN of Top 40 KLUC (98.5)/LAS VEGAS were inducted into the NEVADA BROADCASTERS HALL OF FAME this past SATURDAY (11/30) along with fellow Account Executives ELAINE BURNS-LUTHER and KIRK GREENQUIST.

FARRA has been a fixture on LAS VEGAS radio since 2005, and started his career in 2000 at now ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 WARQ (Live 93.5)/COLUMBIA, SC. While BUCHANAN has been in VEGAS collectively for the last 20 years.

FARRA said, "I grew up a poor kid in rural MINNESOTA listening to the radio for hours on end, wanting nothing more than to be an on-air host. To be able to do this each day for the past 20+ years now is an absolute dream come true. Here's to another couple of decades of fun!"

BUCHANAN added, "It's a tremendous honor to be inducted alongside my friends and brilliant broadcasters, DAVE FARRA, ELAINE BURNS-LUTHER, and Kirk GREENQUIST, as well as the rest of this magnificent class of 2021. I'm proud to join this esteemed fraternity and look forward to serving our community for years to come!"





