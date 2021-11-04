New video series

MUSICIANS ON CALL (MOC)'s “One in a Million” program has had volunteer musicians deliver the joy of live music to nearly one million hospital patients, and those in need. As a part of this campaign, the nonprofit has launched a new video series featuring the patients and caregivers who experienced a “One in a Million” MUSICIANS ON CALL program.

The series begins with a reunion of the writers of the empowerment anthem “B What U Want 2 B” from MOC’s first Project Playback nearly 20 years ago! On YOUTUBE. https://youtu.be/q5jQNHijGbY

« see more Net News