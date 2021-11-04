-
Musicians On Call 'One In A Million' Campaign Starts Video Series
by DC Rahe
November 5, 2021 at 4:43 AM (PT)
MUSICIANS ON CALL (MOC)'s “One in a Million” program has had volunteer musicians deliver the joy of live music to nearly one million hospital patients, and those in need. As a part of this campaign, the nonprofit has launched a new video series featuring the patients and caregivers who experienced a “One in a Million” MUSICIANS ON CALL program.
The series begins with a reunion of the writers of the empowerment anthem “B What U Want 2 B” from MOC’s first Project Playback nearly 20 years ago! On YOUTUBE. https://youtu.be/q5jQNHijGbY