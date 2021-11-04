According to Mariah Carey, it’s officially CHRISTMAS time. And while most of the world has been trying to check out of 2021 since it started this year, Mariah’s declaration just made it that much easier. But this is no time to slack or check out. In fact, we’re still in an official ratings window which impacts Q4 revenue. Not only that, but this is a critical time to start preparing for everything that happens during that two-week window when no one is in the building, and everything that needs to happen when the broadcast world returns to reality on January 3rd. In this week's "The Bigger Picture," MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' gives tips on how to reel the staff back in and keep them motivated so no one drops the ball prior to the holidays. Click here to read more.

« see more Net News