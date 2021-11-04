'Lions Can’t Lose and Neither Can You Weekend'

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT is offering a guarantee that the winless, hometown DETROIT LIONS football team won't lose this weekend during their bye week, and neither will their listeners during the “Lions Can’t Lose and Neither Can You Weekend.”

WCSX PD and BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP of National Content SCOTT JAMESON said, “We wanted our listeners to have the same advantage as the LIONS, so this weekend, we’re handing out dozens of tickets to see the ROLLING STONES on NOVEMBER 15th in the same place the LIONS play, FORD FIELD. It’s a win-win, or better yet, a can’t lose-can’t lose for our listeners."

All this weekend when a STONES song plays on WCSX, fans text WIN for a shot at tickets to see their “No Filter Tour”, including seats in the stations VIP suite.

