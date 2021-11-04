Mike Scott (Photo: Facebook)

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC has acquired a stake in the music publishing catalog of singer, songwriter, and musician MIKE SCOTT of the WATERBOYS. Terms of the comprehensive deal include a share in all publishing rights and income streams, as well as master rights and income streams owned by SCOTT. Included in the deal are a number of SCOTT’s biggest hits for the band including “Fisherman’s Blues” and “This Is The Sea,” as well as their most well-known song, “Whole of the Moon,” the band’s most commercially successful single. In 1991 the song was honored with an IVOR NOVELLO AWARD for “Best Song Musically And Lyrically.” The song has been covered by many artists, including FIONA APPLE, THE KILLERS and PRINCE, who performed the song live in some of his last shows.

PRIMARY WAVE will also maintain an ongoing partnership with SCOTT to manage all assets owned by the musician, and to secure marketing opportunities regarding his name and likeness. SCOTT will have access to PRIMARY WAVETEAM’s entire marketing team and publishing team, which includes branding, digital, licensing and synch opportunities.

Commented SCOTT, "I'm thrilled to partner with a great company like PRIMARY WAVE. They are an ally and a resource the WATERBOYS has long sought after. I like their energy; their style and I'm honored to be part of the fabulous PRIMARY WAVE artists' community alongside some of my all-time favorite musicians. I look forwar4d to seeing what creative mischief and adventure we can get up to together."

Added PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC Chief Marketing Officer ADAM LOWENBERG, “I became a WATERBOYS fan the second I first heard ‘The Whole Of The Moon.' I cannot wait for PRIMARY WAVE to give even more visibility to the underrated genius of MIKE SCOTT. To have artists from FIONA APPLE and ELLIE GOULDING to TOM JONES cover his material is a great testament to MIKE’s songwriting prowess.”

