Davenport (Photo: Michael Tedesco)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has promoted STEPHANIE DAVENPORT, JASON McCOLL and MACKENZIE BLAKE in its A&R department. DAVENPORT moves from Dir. to Senior Dir., McCOLL from Mgr. to Dir. and BLAKE from Assistant to Project Coord. All three work report to EVP/A&R CRIS LACY.

DAVENPORT is a 10-year company veteran, having started in the A&R department as a coordinator after a stint with WILLIAM MORRIS ENDEAVOR (WME). McCOLL spent three years in radio promotion at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP before joining the WARNER A&R department in 2018. BLAKE gained previous experience at WME and LIVE NATION ENTERTAINENT before joining WARNER in 2019.

“In what I would consider one of the toughest seasons for the entire industry, every person in our A&R department has demonstrated how industrious, innovative and dedicated they are,” LACY said. “They have leaned into the challenges of this changing climate and have been instrumental in growing and developing our roster. STEPHANIE, JASON and MACKENZIE, along with [EVP/A&R and Creative Advisor] SCOTT HENDRICKS and [Dir./A&R] ROHAN KOHLI, form the perfect A&R team.”

