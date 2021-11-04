Washington State Broadcasting Company: Changes Afoot

WASHINGTON STATE BROADCASTING COMPANY Sports KLOG/KELSO, WA, has dropped its ESPN Sports format and gone to Adult Hits with "The Greatest Hits Of All Time."

In addition, 101.5 THE WAVE has shifted to CHRISTMAS music to become “101.5 THE SLEIGH.”

KLOG GM JOHN PAUL commented, “KLOG is back to playing 'The Greatest Hits Of All Time,' something K-LOG did for decades. The KLOG Morning Show will continue with KIRC ROLAND, RAY BYERS and RAY BARTLEY. We are committed to providing 100% local programming to our area 24/7.”

On MONDAY, DECEMBER 27th, management will make a major announcement about a programming change to 101.5 FM and 1015thewave.com.

