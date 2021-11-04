'The Show' Reups At Rock 105.3

iHEARTMEDIA Rock KIOZ (ROCK 105.3)/SAN DIEGO has renewed "The Show" for another five years to broadcast weekdays from 6-10a (PT).

“The Show,” featuring EDDIE PAPPANI, SKY WILLIAMS, TYLHOR "THOR" DODD and EMILY GRIFFITHS have hosted the station's morning show since 2010.

PAPPANI commented, “I couldn't be more excited and thrilled to continue our run at iHEARTRADIO and ROCK 105.3. SKY and I have been on-air in morning drive since 2004, and I can't believe they haven't grown sick of us yet! I want to thank the rest of ‘The Show,’ SKY -- my partner in crime for 21 years -- and THOR and EMILY for their dedication and hard work. We are excited to continue to entertain with our hot discussions about sandwiches for years to come.”

ROCK 105.3 PD SHAUNA MORAN added, “I am thrilled to continue our amazing run with ‘The Show’! Their years of hard work, dedication, adaptability, evolution and just plain true grit have been amazing to watch. Their listeners' loyalty is unparalleled, and I look forward to watching them grow their audience and show, even more.”

