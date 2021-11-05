Christmas Music Research

As stations flip to All-CHRISTMAS, P1 MEDIA GROUP and MRC DATA did a research study on 60 songs, the 40 most-played and 40 most-streamed CHRISTMAS songs from 2020's Holidays. P1 MEDIA GROUP surveyed radio listeners nationwide that were likely to listen to an all-CHRISTMAS radio station this season.

For the fifth consecutive year, “Jingle Bell Rock” by BOBBY HELMS is AMERICA’s #1 testing CHRISTMAS song.

P1 MEDIA GROUP Partner and co-founder KEN BENSON commented, "CHRISTMAS music’s appeal remains as strong as ever amongst American radio listeners who listen to All CHRISTMAS stations ‘frequently’ or ‘sometimes’ and personally enjoy CHRISTMAS music on a local radio station during the holiday season."

MRC DATA Head of Independents HALEY JONES added, "As we often see, there is lots to learn when we compare radio airplay to on-demand streaming data, even with holiday music. Understanding streaming data can help broaden the appeal of your station."

The Top 20 testing song list was ruled by "Classics". "It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”, "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree", two versions of “Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Jingle Bell Rock” and three versions of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" made the top 20. MARIAH CAREY "All I Want for Christmas is You" is the newest song to make the top 20.

Check out the full results from P1 MEDIA GROUP and MRC DATA, here.

