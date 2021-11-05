One Day Only On The Big Screen

TRAFALGAR RELEASING and LIVENOW bring GORILLAZ to the big screen globally on WEDNESDAY. DECEMBER 8th for one day only. The virtual experience "GORILLAZ: SONG MACHINE LIVE FROM KONG," is captured at the band’s KONG STUDIOS HQ in LONDON,. It features the cinema-exclusive behind-the-scenes with unseen interview footage and commentary from DAMON ALBARN and JAMIE HEWLETT.

"We are delighted to be partnering with the LIVENow and ELEVEN MANAGEMENT teams to bring GORILLAZ: SONG MACHINE LIVE FROM KONG to cinemas worldwide," said TRAFALGAR RELEASING CEO MARC ALLENBY. "We saw great success with GORILLAZ' previous cinema event REJECT FALSE ICONS, and we look forward to welcoming cinema audiences to experience their outstanding live show on the big screen, with immersive surround sound and exclusive bonus content."

LIVENow Chief Commercial Officer JAMES MASSING said, "Our goal at LIVENow is to give fans unparalleled access to the ultimate live music experiences, so we’re delighted to partner with TRAFALGAR RELEASING to bring Gorillaz' Song Machine: Live from Kong to cinemas across the globe. Last year, we brought Gorillaz fans a one-off opportunity to watch the band perform their critically acclaimed album during a time where live music stopped. We’re proud to share the performance once again but on the big screen."

GORILLAZ: SONG MACHINE LIVE FROM KONG is available at cinemas worldwide on 12/8. Tickets on sale NOVEMBER 11th. Find ticket information here.

