Ortmeier

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) NASHVILLE has promoted ANNIE ORTMEIER to SVP/Streaming Marketing, rising from the position of VP/Marketing-Digital Accounts. ORTMEIER joined the company in 2013 as Dir./Digital Marketing. In her new role, she will oversee all DSP relationships, along with oversight of all streaming marketing strategy.

“Over the years ANNIE’s industry knowledge, leadership and dedication has played a large part in UMG NASHVILLE’s overall success," said UMG NASHVILLE EVP/COO MIKE HARRIS. “Having ANNIE oversee all streaming and video strategy going forward is the perfect fit to position both UMG NASHVILLE and artists for continued success in the future. Congratulations to ANNIE on this well-deserved promotion.”

