Christmas Is KOOL

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL(KOOL 108)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL rolls out their annual holiday music programming for the TWIN CITIES this afternoon (11/5) beginning at 5p.

In a unique twist, six of their cluster mate stations will celebrate the flip and switch to holiday music for one song. Downtown MINNEAPOLIS will be changing its lights to red and green across buildings, tunnels, and bridges.

KOOL 108 personalities JEFF OLSEN (mornings), LEE VALSVIK (middays) and pm driver ADAM WEST and will continue to do the honors, with VALSVIK saying, “After a unique 2020 Holiday Season, we are excited to bring back Holiday Music to KOOL 108. Everyone deserves some holiday cheer and we’re thrilled to celebrate the holidays with the TWIN CITIES community.”

