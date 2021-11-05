-
Live Nation Entertainment Joins The Positive Q3 Reports Parade
November 5, 2021 at 7:47 AM (PT)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT released its third quarter 2021 results and saw revenue of $2.69 billion across all divisions, including concerts, ticketing and advertising & sponsorship.
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT Pres. & CEO MICHAEL RAPINO noted that the 2021 summer concerts season rebounded quickly, with 17 million fans attending LIVE NATION shows in the quarter. Pent-up demand and festivals returning this summer were a large part of the Q3 numbers. RAPINO also commented on LIVE NATION's growth from 2019 numbers in festival ticket sales and on-site spending.