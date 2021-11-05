-
It's The Holiday Season In The Triad As WMAG (Mix 99.5)/Greensboro Plugs In The Tree
by Tom Cunningham
November 5, 2021 at 8:13 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
iHEARTMEDIA AC WMAG (MIX 99.5)/GREENSBORO flipped the holiday music switch this morning (11/5) and unveiled MIX 99.5, THE TRIAD’S CHRISTMAS STATION. TV Partner WFMY-2’s ERIC CHILTON was in the studio for the event and captured it all on live television.
Morning hosts LORA & MATT did the honors, with LORA saying, “The magic and memories of CHRISTMAS music is a balm for our listeners. It’s impossible to be in a bad mood when you’re enjoying the TRIAD’S CHRISTMAS STATION.” The festivities began with BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN’s “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.