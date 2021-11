DONKEYBOY is a synth pop band from NORWAY, which formed back in 2005. A dozen years after their breakthrough song “Ambitions,” the quartet unleash a new single called “Kentucky.” The track contains elements of Americana, Country, and Folk along with the up-tempo, alt-electro vibes that DONKEYBOY is known for. Check out their latest single on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

« see more Net News