Kelly Ford To Co-Host PickleJar's '2021 Music Row Live!'
by Laura Moxley
November 5, 2021 at 8:31 AM (PT)
Radio personality KELLY FORD will be co-hosting and capturing content for PICKLEJAR's "2021 MUSIC ROW Live!" podcast during CMA Awards week in NASHVILLE next week (11/8-11/9) with PICKLEJAR Pres. KRISTIAN BAROWSKY.
FORD most recently was the morning personality on (then) WNSH (NEW YORK'S COUNTRY 94.7)/NEW YORK before its format flip to Classic Hip-Hop "94.7 THE BLOCK” last month (NET NEWS 10/22), and hosted a nationally syndicated weekend '90s Country show for AUDACY.
“I am so excited to be at this year’s CMA Awards week Radio Remotes with PICKLEJAR,” said FORD. “When [PICKLEJAR CSO] ALEX VALENTINE asked me to co-host PICKLEJAR’s COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME podcast last month, I was hooked. And when given the opportunity to represent PICKLEJAR at RADIO ROW, I jumped at the chance.”