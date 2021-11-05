CMA and Solo Music partner for exclusive NFT

THE COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) and SOLO MUSIC are partnering for an exclusive NFT (non-fungible token) for "The 55th Annual CMA Awards," marking the first-ever NFT drop from a Country music awards show. The collection will available in limited quantities, and debut on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12th, two days after the show airs on ABC.

Proceeds from the NFT drop will benefit THE CMA FOUNDATION, CMA's philanthropic arm. "The 55th Annual CMA Awards" NFT owners will have the chance to access exclusive ticket opportunities for future CMA events as well as unique content.

“Our mission at CMA is to grow Country music globally. By partnering with SOLO MUSIC on a CMA Awards NFT, we have the opportunity to reach new audiences, further engage with existing fans and create a whole new digital community,” said CMA Chief Executive Officer SARAH TRAHERN. “We could not be more excited about this venture and the opportunity it brings to Country music. What a perfect time to launch as we celebrate ‘The 55th Annual CMA Awards’!”

“We could not be more thrilled to partner with CMA for a drop on our platform and the launch of their digital community," said SOLO MUSIC CEO/Founder BARRON SOLOMON. "CMA has shown a commitment to embracing this new medium and clearly understands the dramatic impact this technology is making worldwide. We are thrilled for today and excited about what the future will bring as we leverage NFTs and blockchain to deliver fan experiences like never before.”

“We're excited to partner with CMA to bring NFTs to the Country music fan and beyond," added SOLO MUSIC co-founder TIM GERST. "Through conversations, CMA has demonstrated their desire to be a leader in this new space and we're excited to walk alongside them in helping introduce this powerful technology to the core Country consumer. Together, we will be able to begin to change the way that music fans think about interacting with their favorite artists and brands."





