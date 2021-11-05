Cumulus Media Detroit's annual toy drive

CUMULUS MEDIA DETROIT's Hot AC WDVD, Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1) and News Talk WJR have partnered with the U.S. MARINE CORPS for their annual toy drive benefitting TOYS FOR TOTS of SOUTHEASTERN MICHIGAN that kicked off on MONDAY (11/1).

The 2021 toy drive will continue collecting donations on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27th and SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28th at OAKLAND MALL from 9a to 6p, and on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4th and SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5th at GREAT LAKES CROSSING OUTLETS from 9a to 6p.

“We couldn’t be more proud to support the great work of our U.S. MARINE CORPS for this very worthy cause for children,” said CUMULUS MEDIA DETROIT VP/Market Mgr. STEVE FINATERI.

“TOYS FOR TOTS and the U.S. MARINE CORPS have been helping kids receive toys since 1947. Your donation can help families to have a more joyful holiday season," said WDVD morning host BLAINE FOWLER. "It’s our privilege to get the word out and help TOYS FOR TOTS make this a merry CHRISTMAS and happy holiday season for all!”

“Last year, despite the pandemic, TOYS FOR TOTS was able to deliver toys to almost 31,000 kids in WAYNE and OAKLAND counties," added TOYS FOR TOTS VP DAVID COOPER. "The goal is always to do more. Thank you to CUMULUS RADIO DETROIT for everything you do getting the word out. This year, we’re looking forward to helping as many children as possible."

For more information, click here.





