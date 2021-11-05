CMT 2022 announces "CMT Music Awards" executive team

CMT has announced its executive team for the 2022 "CMT Music Awards," set to air on SUNDAY, APRIL 3rd, 2022 at 7p (CT) on CBS and PARAMOUNT+. CMT's MARGARET COMEAUX, SWITCHED ON ENTERTAINMENT's JOHN HAMLIN and CMT's LESLIE FRAM will serve as the executive producers. This marks COMEAUX and HAMLIN's 14th and FRAM's 10th year leading the show, which is moving from CMT to CBS for the first time next year (NET NEWS 6/28).

Joining the three are AMY LIN JOHNSON, serving as co-executive producer, JACKIE BARBA and HEATHER D. GRAFFAGNINO serving as the executives in charge of production, and SHANNA STRASSBERG and TARYN HURD as the talent producers.

“On behalf of the entire production team at CMT, many of whom have worked together for decades, we’re thrilled to bring the 2022 'CMT Music Awards' to CBS live from NASHVILLE,” said COMEAUX. “Every year, we strive to deliver the most exciting, unexpected musical event on television and we look forward to elevating that one-of-a-kind experience within our VIACOMCBS family.”

More information on the 2022 awards show will be released in the coming months.

« see more Net News