Polanco

LIVE NATION has hired concert promoter JOVAN POLANCO for the LIVE NATION CONCERTS division. In his new role, JOVAN will be focused on booking artists and talent throughout the southeast region of the US, as well as working on national tours across Hip-Hop/R&B, Pop and Latin. In addition, POLANCO will also continue to run his independent artist management and festival production company, SWERVE PRESENTS.

POLANCO will be joined by ANDREW JONES, who will take on a production role at LIVE NATION CONCERTS. JONES previously served as Director/Internal Affairs for SWERVE PRESENTS.

POLANCO said, “I’m excited at the opportunity to bring my diverse background and expertise to the amazing team over at LIVE NATION. They are a company I have long admired - the fact that I get to join their team and work with some of the best artists & leaders in live music across the globe is a blessing. It lets me know I am doing something right.”

Pres./MIAMI, LIVE NATION CONCERTS, BRITTANY FLORES said, “We are all very excited to have JOVAN join the LIVE NATION team. He comes to us with a great passion and enthusiasm for live music. I have no doubt he will continue to grow our local Hip-Hop/R&B and Latin business in MIAMI and the entire Southeast U.S. region.”





« see more Net News